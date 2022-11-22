Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 66.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 42,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.19. 748,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,276,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

