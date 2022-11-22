Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 217 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TD. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.50. 49,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.