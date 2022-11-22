Claro Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.53. 68,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,246. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.