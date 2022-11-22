Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648,550. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.