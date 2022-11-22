Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney Company Profile

DIS traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 759,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852,674. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

