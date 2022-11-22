Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

IJH stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,617. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

