Claro Advisors LLC Buys 4,257 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $331,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 240.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

