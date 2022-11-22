Claro Advisors LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 80,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,711. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

