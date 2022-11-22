Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 598 ($7.07) price objective on the stock.

DRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.89) to GBX 950 ($11.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,170 ($13.83) to GBX 820 ($9.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 767.17 ($9.07).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 621.50 ($7.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1,218.63. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 663.57.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.