Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Hits $822,965.78

Cindicator (CND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $822,965.78 and $117.66 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars.

