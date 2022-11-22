Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

