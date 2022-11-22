Choate Investment Advisors Takes $421,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

POOL opened at $320.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $579.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

