Choate Investment Advisors Sells 4,550 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

