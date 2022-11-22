Choate Investment Advisors Sells 2,220 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 123.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 368.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

