Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Chiyoda Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $603.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Chiyoda Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.