Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $63,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,494.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,776.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,529.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,466.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

