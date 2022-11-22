Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $15.99 on Tuesday, reaching $1,478.40. 2,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,779. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,529.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,466.64.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

