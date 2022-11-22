Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 2,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

