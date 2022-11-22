Chia 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.66 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Chia has a total market cap of $170.81 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $29.85 or 0.00185351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.97 or 0.07971548 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.48 or 0.28331633 BTC.

About Chia

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,722,464 coins and its circulating supply is 5,722,464 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

