Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,929 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Chevron worth $256,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.98. The company had a trading volume of 161,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,586. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.37.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,691 shares of company stock worth $36,476,456. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

