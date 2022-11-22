Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,486 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,586. The company has a market capitalization of $358.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,691 shares of company stock worth $36,476,456 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.85.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

