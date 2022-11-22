Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 224.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

CVX stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.38. 77,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,135,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37. The company has a market cap of $358.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,476,456. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.