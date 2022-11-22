Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Chegg worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Chegg by 90.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 57,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chegg by 25.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 975.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 122,556 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 825.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities upped their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

