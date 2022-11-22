CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,388 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $56,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 84,017 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 438,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 74,834 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,678. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

