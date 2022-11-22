Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.55

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPYYY. Citigroup lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Centrica Dividend Announcement

About Centrica

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.