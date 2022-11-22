Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Gap Down to $44.57

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $42.00. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

