Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 7.0 %

CENT stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a market outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 688.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

