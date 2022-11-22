CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0956 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $77.00 million and $14.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,184.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010784 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00040159 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00229629 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09339781 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $14,125,002.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

