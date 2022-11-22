CDbio (MCD) Price Tops $3.58 on Top Exchanges

CDbio (MCD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, CDbio has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00022181 BTC on popular exchanges. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $80,246.75 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.15 or 0.08120098 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00467477 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.77 or 0.28663644 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

