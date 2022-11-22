CDAM UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CDAM UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 6.9% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $349.44. 22,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,629. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

