CDAM UK Ltd Buys Shares of 147,452 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 147,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,116,000. ServiceNow makes up about 10.5% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.76. 19,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,859. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $683.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 391.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

