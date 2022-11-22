Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $232.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

