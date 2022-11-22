Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 3.6%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.12. 10,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,308,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 464,442 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 631,793 shares of company stock worth $9,517,739 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

