Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.70

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 24289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile



Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

