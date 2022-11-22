Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.70

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 24289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

