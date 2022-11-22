Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Catalent comprises 0.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.92% of Catalent worth $561,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 40,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,973. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

