Cashaa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.50 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $56,436.19 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00462044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.73 or 0.28348293 BTC.

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

