Cashaa (CAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.45 Million

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $119,939.18 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

