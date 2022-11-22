Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.54 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and $345.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.77 or 0.06969790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00074837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00058232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022926 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,175,678,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,455,074 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

