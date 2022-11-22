Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$5.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE:CS opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

