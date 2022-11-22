Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 502 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. 80,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,250. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

