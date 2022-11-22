Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 340,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,050,876. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

