Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,157 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.