Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 280.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,367 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $6,622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 2,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,174. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

