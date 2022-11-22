Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $183.67. The stock had a trading volume of 371,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,333,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $235.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

