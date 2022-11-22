Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 217,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 987,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 117,228 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 58,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,198. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

