Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 613,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 373,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 258,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 46,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,638. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.