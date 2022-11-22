Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,441,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 60,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.