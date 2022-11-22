Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWB. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.67.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 249,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. Research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.