Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. 1,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

