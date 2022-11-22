BuzzFeed (BZFD) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BuzzFeed to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.23% -101.76% -12.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BuzzFeed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 65 220 349 14 2.48

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.53%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its rivals.

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.70 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 15.69

BuzzFeed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

